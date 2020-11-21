Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $977.28 million, a PE ratio of -213.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.