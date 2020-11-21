Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 38.7% in October

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HURN stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $977.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

