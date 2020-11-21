IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $19.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBEX. Citigroup reduced their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

IBEX stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

