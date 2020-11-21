ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 117.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

DG opened at $210.23 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

