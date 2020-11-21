ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $149,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

