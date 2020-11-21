ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

