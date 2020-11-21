ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,617.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,511.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

