IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -3.15. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

