Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Critical Comparison

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Prime Group and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22% Impac Mortgage N/A -87.92% -1.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Impac Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.23 $4.27 million $1.18 0.68 Impac Mortgage $90.63 million 0.35 -$7.98 million N/A N/A

Washington Prime Group has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Prime Group beats Impac Mortgage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

