Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Impinj has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 46.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Impinj by 101.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

