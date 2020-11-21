Independent Research Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ)

Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.82 ($18.61).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €17.59 ($20.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.37. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €27.22 ($32.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.52.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

