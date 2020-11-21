(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.55 ($10.06).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

