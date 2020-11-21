Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGN. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $784.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.07 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Inogen by 370.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8,289.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inogen by 99.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

