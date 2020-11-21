Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $17,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.82.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $265.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 947.32 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

