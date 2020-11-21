Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,234 shares of company stock worth $5,645,439 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

