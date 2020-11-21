Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $4,300,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $347.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

