Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.15. Approximately 5,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EQWM)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

