Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 351,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 517.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,257 shares during the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.58 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

