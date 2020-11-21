iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B (NYSEARCA:GAZB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B (NYSEARCA:GAZB) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 9,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,578% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

