iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 9,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 3,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

