iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

IVV stock opened at $356.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $365.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

