iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Holdings Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,588 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

