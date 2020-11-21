iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $126,108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

