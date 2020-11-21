iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,592% compared to the average volume of 1,156 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after purchasing an additional 722,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,727 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

