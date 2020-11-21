iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

IWR opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

