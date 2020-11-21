iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.59. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

