Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Down 6.7%

Ittella International, LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 5,121,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 1,445,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ittella International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ittella International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Ittella International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ittella International in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ittella International by 80.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Ittella International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Ittella International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

