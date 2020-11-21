J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,587,127. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $133.84 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

