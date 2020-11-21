Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.99. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

