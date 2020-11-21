Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.84.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $91.24 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.