Jobchain (JOB) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,122.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Jobchain has a total market cap of $975,824.04 and approximately $7,122.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00158419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00963992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00176799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00358960 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,154,685,586 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.