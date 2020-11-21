John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

