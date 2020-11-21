JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YY. TheStreet raised JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.78.

YY opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

