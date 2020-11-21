JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.91 ($129.30).

SAF opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.40 and a 200 day moving average of €92.68. Safran SA has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

