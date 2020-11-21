JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GLTVF stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Globaltrans Investment has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.84.
About Globaltrans Investment
