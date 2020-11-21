JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GLTVF stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Globaltrans Investment has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.84.

About Globaltrans Investment

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

