JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 21.50 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

