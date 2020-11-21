JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

KB Home stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

