JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Neutral”

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

KB Home stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Analyst Recommendations for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit