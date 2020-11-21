K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.46.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.33. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total transaction of C$2,188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Insiders have sold a total of 502,750 shares of company stock worth $3,551,800 in the last three months.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

