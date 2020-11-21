Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 1.3%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.80 and last traded at $68.00. 24 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

