KeyCorp Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $44.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.74.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.