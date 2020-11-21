Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

