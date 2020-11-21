Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.

Shares of KIM opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

