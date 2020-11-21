Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,259 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after buying an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

