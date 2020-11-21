Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Down 10.7%

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares fell 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. 1,586,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 542,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit