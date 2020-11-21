Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Down 10.7%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares fell 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. 1,586,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 542,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

