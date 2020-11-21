Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.88.

KEX stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

