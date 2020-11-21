Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences’ earnings missed estimates in the third quarter. The company is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 123,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,667.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 557,840 shares of company stock worth $26,933,444 and sold 36,100 shares worth $2,837,682.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 125.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

