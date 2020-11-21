Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,857 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,983,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,114.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,151.37. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

