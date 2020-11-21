Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $164.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

