Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

MA stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,868 shares of company stock valued at $175,693,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

