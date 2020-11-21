Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $114.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

